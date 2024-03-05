The old Vantage Formula 1 Safety Car was as slow as a turtle, according to reigning champion Max Verstappen. Aston Martin is now addressing the lack of pace with the next-generation model that gets a massive boost in output of 153 hp for a grand total of 656 hp. We'll see it this coming weekend at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where it'll be joined by the DBX707 F1 Medical Car.

Compared to the road-going Vantage introduced last month, the bespoke version in F1 role has a prominent front splitter and a chunky rear wing. These items are all part of a more comprehensive aerodynamic kit that also includes a modified underfloor for better air flow. Interestingly, even the light bar mounted on the roof has been reshaped for better aero.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car

12 Photos

The cabin has been subjected to more than a few changes as well. For example, the standard seats have made way for a pair of Recaro Pole Position bucket seats with a racing harness for driver Bernd Mayländer and his passenger. Aston Martin tweaked the center console to accommodate a plethora of buttons for the switchgear hooked up to the mandatory FIA systems.

There are also a couple of screens on the passenger side that show where all cars are positioned on the track, along with live lap times, and a rearview camera feed. The Lime Essence trim used throughout the cabin is exclusive to the Vantage F1 Safety Car and is a nod to Aston Martin's striking livery in Racing Green.

Since 2021, Aston Martin and Mercedes have been sharing F1 Safety Car duties, with the latter providing the AMG GT Black Series. Although the new Vantage is more potent than before, the German supercar still has the edge since it packs 720 hp. Aside from having the same role, the two have more in common since the Vantage utilizes a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of AMG origins.

The other street model converted for F1 track duty is the AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe acting as a Medical Car, alternating with the DBX707.