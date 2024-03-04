Porsche has started the countdown until the world premiere of its range-topping Taycan version. The debut is scheduled for March 11 when we'll discover the "most dynamic Taycan of all time." Marketing fluff aside, this hot electric sedan is likely a production version of a prototype that lapped Nordschleife in 7:07.55.

Having slashed 26 seconds from the Taycan Turbo S' lap time and 17.6 seconds from the Tesla Model S Plaid's hot lap of the Green Hell, the hardcore Taycan will be bloody fast. The new teaser image released today only shows a shadowy silhouette but the car from the Nürburgring bared it all. The big wing at the back will easily set it apart from the lesser derivatives, although we're sure Porsche has made other aero tweaks that we'll discover next week.

Taycan Pre-Production Car Sets Lap Record At Nürburgring

5 Photos

The most potent Taycan so far is the Turbo S with 938 hp, already a huge bump considering the old one had 750 hp. You can expect the future flagship to pack an even greater punch, possibly exceeding the 1,000-hp mark to match the Plaid with its monstrous 1,020-hp output. Neck-snapping acceleration is a given considering the new Turbo S already does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.4 seconds, down by 0.4s compared to the old Turbo S.

The car's name remains a mystery, although some are referring to the crown jewel as the Taycan Turbo GT. Another missing piece of the puzzle is the number of electric motors since various reports state Porsche's engineers are cramming a third motor. However, take these details with the proverbial pinch of salt.

A third motor would add weight to an already heavy car, although Zuffenhausen might try to offset the extra bulk by putting the electric sedan on a diet. For reference, a Taycan Turbo S weighs 5,082 pounds in the United States.

With the facelift introduced about a month ago, Porsche increased pricing across the lineup. The Taycan Turbo S is now $14,445 more expensive than before, kicking off at $210,995. It’s safe to assume the Turbo GT or whatever it'll be called is going to command a serious premium. Don't be too surprised if it'll cost roughly $250,000 or about the same as a Lucid Air Sapphire. An AMG EQS starts at $147,550 while the Plaid is a bargain by comparison, at $89,990. However, whether Tesla is a luxury brand or not, that's up for debate.