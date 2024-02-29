Meet the Rolls-Royce Droptail Arcadia, the third of four commissions planned for the opulent, ultra-exclusive roadster. The company reserves some of its most intricate coachbuilding for these models, and this one features an extraordinary combination of bespoke touches.

Arcadia refers to a location in Greek mythology that's supposed to represent heaven on earth. The buyer specified this Droptail as a serene space that would offer a place to relax after a day of business.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Droptail Arcadia

20 Photos

Rolls-Royce came up with a unique white color for the Arcadia's exterior. The paint features aluminum and glass particles that cause the body to shimmer in the light. Unlike the previous Droptail commissions, this buyer specifies the usually exposed carbon-fiber elements to be painted in a custom silver hue. Like the other examples of the roadster, the rear decklid features a curved, wood-covered panel.

Most of the Arcadia's cabin is a unique white shade that takes inspiration from the body color. A bespoke tan color contrasts the seats' outer portions and headrests. Wood trim surrounds the occupants, running around the dashboard, door panels, and curved section behind the chairs. In total, the company spent 8,000 hours crafting the various pieces of wood.

The Rolls-Royce coachbuilding team spent over two years developing and five months assembling the clock on the dashboard. The machined face has 119 facets, while the brand's double R logo is machined out of billet stainless steel. The hand-painted hour markers require a magnifying camera for a technician to apply the black color.

The Droptails focus on luxury rather than performance, so Rolls-Royce doesn't tout the vehicle's powertrain. But for those who must know, the roadsters use the brand's twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12, making 593 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque in this application.

Rolls-Royce has already delivered the Droptail Arcadia to its owner in Singapore. The buyer specified the car in left-hand drive, despite right-hand drive being more common in the country. The customer made this decision to be able to use the vehicle more easily around the world. We're not jealous. Not one bit.