Mercedes first announced plans for a Mythos brand of ultra-luxury models in May 2022, but there hasn't been any news since then. In the document about its financial results for 2023, the three-pointed star repurposed the same teaser image to announce the first model will be launched in 2025.

Leading the way will be a speedster take on the SL judging by the nacelles behind the seats. The latest generation of the roadster is sold strictly as an AMG, but a posh Maybach version is also in the works. That means the future Mythos-branded model will be even fancier. We reckon the Maybach-branded SL will be the first to go on sale. Some will remember Mercedes chief designer Gordon Wagener teased a red Concept Mercedes-Maybach SL in mid-2022 with numerous double M logos etched onto a contrasting black hood bisected by a central vertical fin.

Pricing isn't going to be for the faint-hearted. The base AMG SL 43 already costs six figures in the United States where it starts at $109,900. It rises to $141,300 for the 55 model and tops out at $183,000 for the 63. Before options, of course. Logic tells us the Maybach SL will be based on the 63 and is going to cost well over $200,000. As for the Mythos variant, we won't be shocked if it's going to hit $300,000.

The German luxury marque has described Mythos as a dedicated sub-brand for "highly exclusive collectible cars." To be manufactured in low numbers, these vehicles will be sold to "the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz." It would seem these cars will be pitted against the likes of Bentley, Aston Martin, and perhaps even Ferrari or McLaren.

You're probably wondering whether Mythos makes sense when Maybach is already a thing. As the saying goes, the rich get richer, therefore creating new opportunities for Mercedes to boost its profits by enticing wealthy customers with a higher echelon of luxury. In 2023, the Maybach division saw its sales increase by 19 percent year-over-year, encouraging Mercedes to push for even more expensive and profitable cars.

Archrival BMW has Rolls-Royce to fill that role and will be moving the newly acquired Alpina brand upmarket to fill the gap between the most expensive BMWs and the "cheapest" Rolls-Royces. The Volkswagen Group covers all the bases with a rich portfolio of models from Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, and Bugatti.