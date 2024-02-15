A few years ago, the Swedish motorsport team Cyan Racing branched out into street-legal cars, starting with a restomod based on the Volvo P1800. Their second model revisits the elegant coupe of the 1960s, but with a distinct grand touring personality. The process begins with an original P1800, and each build takes between 12 to 15 months to complete.

Cyan Racing has already shipped this green gem with a cream interior to one of its customers in the United States. The fresh take on the P1800 reboot differs from the initial 2020 version by having a softer, fully adjustable suspension for better comfort on long journeys. To that end, the interior has received additional sound-deadening material and a bespoke titanium roll cage. It remains a lightweight car, tipping the scales at less than 2,204 pounds.

Volvo P1800 Cyan GT

At the heart of the P1800 GT is the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. It makes as much as 414 horsepower in its highest state of tune but there are lesser versions, starting at 345 horsepower. This four-cylinder unit is derived from the Volvo S60 TC1 racing car. Output is channeled to the rear axle through a five-speed Holinger gearbox tailor-made for this new application. We're being told the engine has been retuned to prioritize drivability rather than peak power.

That gorgeous body is made from carbon fiber and Cyan Racing assembles the cars at its facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but the regular P1800 can cost as much as $700,000, so the GT is certainly not going to be cheap either. Production will be limited, and a second car has already been delivered to the US.