Honda has issued a massive recall for several models because the passenger-side airbags could unintentionally deploy. It affects more than 750,000 Honda and Acura cars from 2020-2022 and nearly every model.

The defect involves the front passenger seat weight sensor. A capacitor on the sensor's circuit board may crack, leading to an internal short circuit. If that happens, the front passenger frontal and knee airbags could still deploy even with the presence of an occupant who weighs too little for the safety device, like a smaller adult or a child, increasing the risk of injury.

Here's the full list of recalled vehicles:

Year Car 2020-2022 Honda Accord 2020-2021 Honda Accord Hybrid 2020 Honda Civic Coupe 2020-2022 Honda Civic Sedan 2021-2022 Honda Civic Hatchback 2021 Honda Civic Type R 2020-2021 Honda CR-V 2020-2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid 2020 Honda Fit 2020-2022 Honda HR-V 2021 Honda Insight 2020-2022 Honda Odyssey 2020-2022 Honda Pilot 2020-2021 Honda Passport 2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline 2020, 2022 Acura MDX 2020-2022 Acura RDX 2020-2021 Acura TLX Acura TLX

According to Honda in the recall report, the issue arose from a supplier that changed the base material in the circuit board during the manufacturing process due to a natural disaster at another supplier. The alternative base material wasn't verified for this use, which could allow additional strain on the board, leading to a cracked capacitor. Affected vehicles could have the SRS warning light illuminated, and the passenger airbag indicator may remain off.

Honda received its first warranty claim for the issue in August 2020. The company investigated but didn't discover any defects at the time. However, by October 2021, the company had multiple claims, so it continued to investigate, noticing the trend increase through November 2023 before finding the defect last month. Honda hasn't received any reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue, but it has received more than 3,800 warranty claims.

Honda will fix the weight sensor for free, informing affected owners by March 8.