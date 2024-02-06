Hot on the heels of the Volkswagen Golf's facelift, its larger counterpart from the Czech Republic will get a revision as well. Skoda dropped design sketches of the new Octavia that debuts on February 14. We should see the extended lineup next week considering the teasers depict both body styles and the flagship RS.

The real thing won't look nearly as nice as this digital drawing. Nevertheless, we notice some interesting details, such as the redesigned daytime running lights extending downward on the bumper. The 2024 Octavia will use next-gen matrix LED headlights with blue interior accents.

2024 Skoda Octavia facelift teasers

5 Photos

At the rear, the updated taillights with interrupted lines give off Audi A4 vibes. For the Octavia RS, Skoda has come up with a far more aggressive front bumper and seems to have etched an "RS" logo on the wheels. Next week's premiere will also include the Sportline trim, which sits right below the RS and serves as the Octavia's equivalent of the Golf R-Line.

There aren't any images showing the interior. Having seen the VW Golf Mk8.5, though, chances are the equivalent Octavia will also get a super-sized touchscreen. A prototype spotted in August 2023 confirmed as much. The Octavia is expected to follow the Golf's minor interior tweaks with other subtle upgrades. You can take a peek inside by checking out the spy shots attached below.

It will be interesting to see whether Skoda intends to sell the Octavia RS facelift with a diesel seeing as how the Golf GTD is missing in action. Another piece of the puzzle that's missing is whether the gasoline model will inherit the Golf GTI's power bump. VW massaged the 2.0 TSI engine to deliver an extra 20 hp for a grand total of 261 hp. Don't expect a manual gearbox in the revised Octavia RS since the latest GTI will be sold strictly with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Golf GTI doesn't come in a wagon body style, which is one of the main reasons the Skoda Octavia Combi RS has been so popular in Europe. The sporty estate is getting a nip and tuck as well. Later this year, we should also see updated versions of the other mechanical related vehicles, namely the SEAT/Cupra Leon hatchback and wagon along with the Audi A3 hatchback and sedan. In addition, VW intends to unveil an updated Golf R hot hatch, and ideally, the R Variant will also continue.