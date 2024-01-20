Today’s your chance to jam like Jack Black in School of Rock. The 1987 Dodge Ram B250 van that starred alongside the actor and his gaggle of instrument-toting kids is up for sale on Bring a Trailer right now with no reserve.

The 2003 movie follows a down-and-out musician who becomes a substitute teacher and transforms his class into a rock band, and this Dodge looks like it just rolled off the movie set. It has the color-matching wheel arch extensions, the roof vent, the porthole windows, the rear window louvers, and the ladder we see on screen. The custom artwork remains, and band stickers still cover the cabin.

Gallery: 1987 Dodge Ram B250 From “School Of Rock”

7 Photos

In true band-van fashion, this old Dodge has natural and simulated corrosion, fading paint, and broken turn signals. It comes with three guitars, a drum case, a movie poster, and a photo signed by Jack Black. A certificate of authenticity from Hollywood Rock-N Country states that Jack Black used the B250 in the movie School of Rock.

Underneath the music memorabilia and patina is a 3.7-liter inline-six engine. It pairs with a three-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. The engine churned out 95 horsepower when it was new, so don’t expect to win any drag races with this bad boy. It’s all for hauling your friends and gear to the local battle of the bands in the high school gym.

It rides on stellar 15-inch steel wheels wrapped in 250/60 Sigma Supreme TR tires that are exhibiting some cracking, so make sure you have enough cash left over for new rubber. Those tires won’t get you far. The car’s actual mileage is unknown, with the five-digit odometer displaying approximately 99,000 miles.

At the time of writing, the latest bid sits at just over $5,200. The auction ends on Sunday, so you better move quickly if you want a piece of movie history.