Since 1967, the Century has stood as Toyota's flagship luxury vehicle, eclipsing even Lexus models. Traditionally a dignified sedan, a significant transformation occurred last year with the introduction of an SUV. This model is offered in various configurations, including a high-performance GRMN version and one featuring sliding rear doors. However, the most unconventional variant is a convertible.

Teased during the world premiere of the standard Century SUV last September, this unique convertible is now a reality. Notably, it retains the rear doors, a feature absent in the most famous convertible SUV – the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. The fixed metal roof has been replaced, and the rear pillars removed. Although there might be a fabric top at the back, no images are available with the roof in the upright position.

You'd expect the peculiar vehicle to show up at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon among other modified cars but its premiere took place at a different location in Japan. The country's sumo association and Toyota organized a dedicated event for the Century SUV Convertible. It'll be used as a parade car by the Japan Sumo Association, which will celebrate its centenary next year. The initial plan was to use a Crown but committee member Sho Miyagino requested to have Toyota's ultimate flagship model instead.

Toyota has already declared that the new Century SUV Convertible serves as a canvas for affluent customers. These individuals have the opportunity to request personalized, one-of-a-kind versions of the vehicle, allowing the automaker to tailor the SUV to the specific preferences and desires of each wealthy customer. And yes, a cabrio is one of the possible conversions.

It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination since the standard model starts from 25,000,000 yen, so about $171,000 at current exchange rates. It's even more expensive than the Century sedan ($137,000) and costs roughly five times more than a base Land Cruiser 300.