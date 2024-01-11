The chances of seeing a new TVR are slim since the Griffith revival is still a no-show more than six years since its debut. Back when the British sports car marque was still around, it was making some interesting cars, and this rare T440 R is no exception. A homologation special and the only surviving example, the rear-wheel-drive machine has now been fully restored and is up for grabs.

At the heart of the curvaceous sports car based on the Tuscan was a naturally aspirated 4.4-liter six-cylinder unit that made 440 hp and nearly 400 lb-ft (542 Nm). TVR touted a top speed of 215 mph (346 km/h), which is typically achievable with substantially more powerful cars. How was it possible? Well, the car weighed only about 1,050 kilograms (2,315 pounds), therefore making it roughly it as heavy as a Miata ND.

To keep weight in check, it had a full carbon fiber body and a carbon monocoque with an integrated roll cage. Ok, mass doesn't affect top speed but it does have a negative impact on acceleration performance, so you'll need more road to hit the claimed top speed.

The sleek body also helped as the engineers were able to lower the drag coefficient to 0.32, which wasn't too shabby for a road-legal car in the early 2000s. Gearing also plays an important role as far as top speed, and TVR tweaked the transmission specifically for this car.

Drivetribe had the opportunity to get a close look at what used to be the original press car owned by TVR. Jeremy Clarkson drove the very same car back in 2002 for his No Limits video released on VHS and DVD. Originally called the Tuscan R, the intent was to get the FIA's approval to enter endurance racing in the GT1 class. However, it didn't get to race.

Drew Wheeler Sports & Classics has the lesser-known TVR model for sale and it's charging £240,000 for a car that lacks ABS and traction control, although it does have power steering. At current exchange rates, it works out to nearly $306,000. One could buy a brand-new high-end sports car from a brand that's still around. However, there has always been something special about TVRs, and this T440 R with a freshly built engine and a bespoke exhaust has a lot going for it.