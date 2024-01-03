The Toyota Land Cruiser returns to dealers in the United States this spring after a three-year hiatus from the market. However, if you'd prefer to have the previous generation, we have good news: There are exactly two new examples left at dealers in the United States, a Toyota spokesperson confirmed to Motor1.

When asked which dealers were holding on to the treasured Cruisers, a Toyota spokesperson told Motor1 the company didn't have insight to their whereabouts, meaning they could be anywhere in the country. Searches on major car-selling websites didn't yield any results, suggesting they might be stored in a showroom's inventory but not listed for sale.

It's not feasible for us to call every Toyota dealer across the nation to ask if they have new Land Cruisers for sale, so we're turning to you for help. If you know of a dealer holding a new Land Cruiser in stock, please comment on this post or email us at tips@motor1.com.

Toyota discontinued the Land Cruiser in the US for the 2021 model year, but a handful of them have remained at dealers since then. The company moved 3,711 examples the last year they were available. The figure fell to 48 examples in 2022.

Toyota sold seven new examples of the old Land Cruiser in the US in 2023 through old stock languishing on dealer lots. Clearly, there are a small handful of people out there who would prefer to have the old V8-powered model over the upcoming new SUV's turbocharged four-cylinder power plant, even if it means paying more money.

Complete pricing for the 2024 Land Cruiser is not yet available. Toyota says the truck will start in the mid-$50,000 range, substantially less than the $82,010 MSRP for the SUV in 2021. The new one should live up to the model's rugged legacy by coming standard with off-roading tech like full-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, and low-speed crawl control. But if you prefer the full-sizer with a V8, you'll have to find one of the remaining two Land Cruisers currently in hiding, as the new big-boy 300-Series Land Cruiser is only sold overseas.

