Volkswagen is progressing with its plan to revive the Scout name, so much so that we could see the first products sooner than expected. Following news that the first two Scout models would be developed together with Austria's Magna Steyr, an official teaser video confirms the first Scout model will debut this summer. Whether it's a production model or concept remains to be seen.

The 1:22-minute clip is vague and doesn't offer a ton of info. But at the end of the video, there's a black screen with the announcement that the first model is scheduled for summer of 2024.

The first Scout teaser from last year showed a boxy SUV with short overhangs and a pickup truck. Both of those vehicles will take inspiration from the original International Harvester Scout produced between 1960 and 1980 as a competitor for Jeep. One big difference between the vintage off-roaders and their modern successors, though, will be the powertrain. The Scout brand will focus entirely on electric vehicles.

While owned by Volkswagen, Scout won’t feature technologies developed entirely by the Wolfsburg brand. Instead, it will rely on a bespoke platform with a focus on off-roading. It's known whether the only available powertrain will have two electric motors as three- and even quad-motor variants don’t seem totally out of the question.

Possibly the wildest piece of information regarding Scout so far is that Audi might get its own version of the Scout SUV as a rival for the upcoming electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This is unconfirmed for the time being, though.