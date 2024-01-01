Taking pictures of a car's interior is more challenging than it sounds. Like exterior photos, there are a whole lot of factors that go into making a professional-level photo of a cabin. Here's all you need to know from Kevin McCauley, a pro car shooter.

McCauley recently published a comprehensive walkthrough video on how to take interior photos to his YouTube channel, Capturing the Machine. The 15-minute clip walks through all of the things you'll have to think about to get a high-quality picture: Your location, the car, the camera you're using, and how to actually take the picture.

As McCauley explains, picking the best spot to take interior photos should start where there isn't any direct sunlight, as that'll cause unwanted contrast. You should also pick a spot where there aren't any distractions in the background. You want viewers to be looking at the car, not whatever's in front of it.

How you approach your car's interior will depend on a number of variables, like door count, body style, interior color, and material usage. If you're shooting a convertible, for instance, you'll have a far easier time getting the right angles since you can put the top down. But if you're shooting a sedan, you might have trouble getting that natural-looking steering wheel shot. McCauley says shooting from the back seat will almost always yield good results.

Interestingly, McCauley says that while it's important to have a "hero" shot of the interior with the steering wheel as the focus, that's not the most vital picture to worry about if you're goal is to sell the car. Instead, the seats should be your primary focus, as they better tell the story of the car's ownership and overall quality.

Whether you're trying to sell your car or just want to have a few pictures for your Instagram, we suggest taking a few minutes to watch, as there are a lot of easy tips that can make a huge difference in the final product.