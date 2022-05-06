Listen to this article

It's podcast time! This week our guests are automotive photographer Michael Shaffer and Motor1.com USA Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma. We'd like to think all of our episodes are fun to listen to, but this one is especially entertaining thanks to the stories from Shaffer and Miersma.

We start with a story about driving Subarus 600 miles through Patagonia. Miersma actually covered this trip for Motor1.com way back in 2016, and Shaffer was there with Subaru as the event's photographer (gallery below). They were apparently using vehicles from a local dealer, not ones part of the automaker's fleet. By the end of the long trip, these Subies were in rough shape.

Shaffer also tells us how he got into automotive photography. He was a film student and took a class in automotive photography. It turned out that MotorTrend often plucked students from this course as interns. Shaffer applied, despite not even owning a camera, and he got in.

Gallery: Subaru in Patagonia: 600 miles of dirt, to the end of the world

We also get into how Shaffer owns a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V in Japan. He bought it from a French owner with the promise that Shaffer would come back every six months to use the car. Then, the COVID-19 outbreak happened, and it became impossible to visit the country. In June 2023, he can finally import the Evo into the US under the 25-year rule.

There are other great stories and lots of fantastic photography, like the Lamborghini Countach picture that is the lead image for this week's podcast. Plus, Shaffer offers some tips about how you can take better pictures of your car with a smartphone.

If you want to see more of Shaffer's work, check out his Instagram page.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week, it'll likely just be Bruce and Smith, at least according to the plan for now. Expect a roundup of the latest news during the first half and probably us geeking out about something during the second part of the show. If you have any questions, send them to podcast@motor1.com.

Where To Listen:

In addition to our Motor1 Podcasts YouTube channel, you can still catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday as always. You'll find Rambling About Cars on every major podcast platform including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please like, follow, and comment because it exposes the show to more car crazy enthusiasts. And the more enthusiasts that join us on this automotive odyssey, the better.