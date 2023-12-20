When car paparazzi first caught the next Audi Q3 testing in September, the luxury crossover only showed a thin strip of LED lights. At that point, we presumed the main headlights were hiding underneath the camouflage. Our assumption was accurate as new spy shots from northern Sweden reveal an unusual split headlight arrangement.

Some of the mascara has now come off, revealing the third-gen Audi Q3 is the next Volkswagen Group product with two layers of headlights. The upper strip is for the daytime running lights and turn signals while the lower module is for the low and high beam. To be manufactured at the same Győr plant in Hungary, the badge-engineered Cupra Terramar will have conventional one-piece headlights.

2025 Audi Q3 new spy photos

24 Photos

We are pleasantly surprised to observe the grille is a tad smaller and it contains dozens of trapezoids surrounding the hidden Four Rings. It goes without saying the LED light bar fitted to this prototype won't be installed on the production model. As for the lower air intake, it's wider than before by extending to near the corners of the bumper.

The back of the prototype is just as interesting. Audi has penned an unconventional taillight configuration that might be split into two as well. However, the swirly camo could be playing tricks on us considering the two apparently separate clusters might meet underneath the disguise. In addition, the upper strip is likely longer than it seems at first glance as it might extend over the entire width of the tailgate. The absence of visible exhaust tips suggests we're dealing with a lesser Q3.

Sticking to the tried-and-tested MQB underpinnings, this will be the final iteration of the Q3 with combustion engines. Euro 7-compliant gasoline and diesel engines are planned, possibly with mild-hybrid technology for some of them. In addition, a plug-in hybrid good for 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range is likely planned taking into account Cupra will a Terramar PHEV.

Speaking of which, we're expecting a minor bump in size for the Audi Q3 considering the Cupra Terramar will be 177.1 inches (4.5 meters) long. The outgoing Q3 measures 176.6 in (4.48 meters). We have yet to see spy shots of the swoopy Q3 Sportback with its coupe-styled sloping roofline.

We wouldn't hold our breath for another RS Q3 with the 2.5 TFSI engine since the inline-five's days are numbered due to stricter emissions regulations. The TT RS is already dead. However, the RS3 Sportback/Sedan is getting a facelift in 2024 that could bring more power without electrification.

Both the Audi Q3 and Cupra Terramar are going to be unveiled next year as sister models of the new Volkswagen Tiguan.