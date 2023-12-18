Tired of hanging out with your boring family this holiday season? Want to spend time with car nuts who really get you instead? The Fast Saga has just the thing: A Yule Log fireplace based on the barbecue meal from the original film.

Every winter the internet seems to come up with new and unique ways to present the Yule Log, a virtual fireplace meant to sit on the TV for hours on end for those who don't have the ability to burn wood in their homes. But this one from the Fast & Furious YouTube channel takes the cake.

The hour-long clip starts out with the iconic scene from the very first Fast film showing the original cast gathering around a backyard table as Dominic Toretto grills up some delicious-looking chicken. A mere 15 seconds in, the video cuts to a still shot of the grill crackling away, pouring smoke and emulating the sounds you'd get from any Yule Log video.

What follows is a solid hour of burning chicken, with absolutely zero oversight into who's minding the grill or checking to see if the food's been over-cooked. Every few minutes the peaceful fireplace noises are interrupted from quotes from the film.

"Money'll come and go, we know that," Torretto says about 55 seconds in, presumably just beyond the camera's gaze. "The most important thing in life will always be the people in this room, right here, right now."

"You've heard me say never turn your back on family." Torretto says roughly halfway through the hour-long video. "And I wanna thank you all for never turning your back on me."

Your real family might be nice, but we know which family we'll be spending our holiday season with.