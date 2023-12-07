Audi was a significant player in the Group B era of the World Rally Championship in the 1980s, and the company has been celebrating that success in its marketing ever since. The builder of this one-off R8 took a page out of the brand's past by converting it into an off-road capable racer. The odd conversion is now available for auction on Bring a Trailer.

This R8's conversion into a rally-capable machine happened in 2023. The revisions include a 2.0-inch suspension lift and a set of Bilstein coilovers with reinforced strut towers. Skid plates protect much of the underbody against damage from sharp rocks and other debris.

Gallery: 2014 Audi R8 Coupe Rally For Sale

9 Photos

Revisions for the 4.2-liter V8 include an upgraded intake, exhaust, and an ECU tune. The engine's original output is 430 horsepower and 317 pound-feet, though it's probably making a bit more than that now thanks to the mods. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends power to all four wheels via Audi's signature Quattro all-wheel drive system.

Aesthetic tweaks to this safari R8 include a brush bar with four LED lights on the nose. A roof rack provides extra storage space. The car rides on white 18-inch beadlock wheels with red rims. T rear fascia has been deleted entirely, exposing the shiny mufflers and portions of the suspension. The exterior features a white hood, sides, and rear deck with some strategically placed Adrenalin Industries graphics. The rest of the body is dark blue.

The interior doesn't have any significant revisions over stock. The seats are black leather with red stitching. An auxiliary switch panel sits next to the steering column and presumably controls the extra lights on the nose. The odometer shows 55,909 miles, 3,000 of which are from the current owner, according to the auction listing.

The R8 looks like it would be lots of fun for a blast down a dirt road. You could maybe even use it for rallycross competition. Bidding stands at at $20,147 as of this story's publication. The sale ends Wednesday, December 13, at 2:34 PM EDT.

Today, the R8 is about to retire. If a successor happens, there are rumors it would be a fully electric supercar rather than packing a V8 or V10 engine like the previous generations. So if you're looking for a unique way to experience Audi's dying supercar, this rally-ready version could be just the thing.