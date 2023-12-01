Tesla has finally begun production of its new Cybertruck pickup, delivering the first handful to employees during a special event hosted by Elon Musk on Thursday. The automaker also updated its website with pricing, specs, and options, including a $6,500 factory-installed paint protection film for the stainless steel body, available in white or black.

According to Tesla's website, the self-healing, urethane-based film protects against scratches and is more environmentally friendly versus standard vinyl wraps. Ticking this option box will see every stainless steel surface exposed in either satin white or satin black.

If you'd rather keep the stainless steel look but still want that extra layer of protection, Cybertruck buyers can also option a "premium satin clear paint film" for $5,000.

The wrap's availability comes as a surprise seeing as how Musk previously said the "Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing," adding that wraps would not be available "at first."

Tesla already offers factory paint protection film wrap installations for the Model 3 and the Model Y, priced from $7,500.

This isn't the first time we've seen a Cybertruck appear from the factory in a color other than naked stainless steel. Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen made an appearance in a black-colored Cybertruck at a Cars & Coffee event in Malibu earlier this month, and our colleagues at InsideEVs got a really close-up look. Hopefully the production-spec wraps look a bit better than this example.