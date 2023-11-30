The driver of a Porsche 718 Boxster was left with minor injuries following an attempted carjacking in the Washington D.C. area that ended in failure because the would-be thieves didn't know how to drive stick.

The incident occurred late in the evening on November 26 in Bethesda, Maryland. A businessman was parked outside his restaurant when several suspects in a red Nissan Rogue pulled alongside. Dashcam footage from the Porsche captures the harrowing event, showing an armed man jumping out and pushing the owner onto the sidewalk. A second person jumps out of the Nissan, and a third appears from the driver's side of the SUV.

All four suspects momentarily step out of frame then reappear, presumably after subduing the driver. Two jump back in the Nissan while the third gets in the car. A fourth individual is seen pointing a gun through the SUV's passenger front window. Several seconds pass, and we eventually hear the Porsche start – and quickly stall – twice. The footage abruptly cuts off shortly thereafter, but a report from Fox 5 says the would-be carjackers ultimately fled the scene.

Fox 5 further states the Porsche owner was targeted specifically for his Boxster and was followed by the suspects from nearby Washington, D.C. to his business. He ultimately ran inside his restaurant to take cover and he claims shots were fired, but none struck him. Police are still investigating the incident.