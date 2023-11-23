While some of us are still waiting for synthetic fuels to be the savior of internal combustion engines, Lunaz believes that ship has already sailed. The British aftermarket company specialized in giving old cars a new lease on life through electric conversions has completely revitalized a gorgeous British coupe. Touted as being "the most sustainable Aston Martin ever created," this DB6 has lost its straight-six engine in favor of an EV setup.

It's one of the only 1,788 cars built between 1965 and 1970 when the DB6 was in production. The stunning Aston Martin grand tourer originally had a 4.0-liter gasoline engine with 282 hp but now it's rocking a healthy 375 hp from an electric motor. Lunaz doesn't specify the car's battery type but we do know the company has 80-120 kWh packs with up to 255 miles of range and fast-charging support.

Aston Martin DB6 electric conversion by Lunaz

6 Photos

The eco-conscious nature of the DB6 doesn't stem solely from the EV conversion. The interior makes generous use of sustainable materials. For example, the front panel of the dashboard, gear shifter, and quarter glass handle use a biodegradable composite material touted as being entirely natural and compostable. It's made from discarded egg and nut shells combined with a biodegradable binder. In addition, renewable plant-based materials were used for a bio-based polyurethane fabric to cover the door cards.

Then there's the upholstery, which uses a combination of recycled cotton, polyester, rayon, and nylon without any harmful chemicals. A by-product of cider, juice and compote production for beverages, apple pomace was used for the leather accent piping on the seats, door cards, and headliner. Lunaz mentions the carpets use regenerated nylon for the upper part and recycled plastic bottles for the bottom. Some of the other surfaces are covered with the "world's lowest-carbon leather" as a completely biodegradable byproduct of the meat industry.

As you can imagine, it’s not cheap. Top Gear says the Aston Martin DB6 EV by Lunaz costs somewhere in the region of £650,000. At current exchange rates, that works out to $815,900.