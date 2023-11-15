Renault on Wednesday revealed a production-intent prototype of the next-generation Twingo hatchback, set to go on sale in 2026. The new Twingo will be all-electric, and going by this prototype's design, will have looks inspired by the original Twingo hatch of the nineties.

This Twingo prototype's looks are a far departure from the outgoing model, which used a corporate fascia and a unique rear-engine, rear-wheel drive layout. The general shape is shared with the first-gen Twingo, while the fascia is a charming, modern take on the original car's quirky, joyous headlight design. The new car even gets the offset triple vent openings on the hood, but here, they're far more pronounced and stick out of the body, rather than sitting flush.

Renault has yet to release any specifications on the upcoming Twingo, but promises an incredible efficiency number of up to 6.2 miles per kWh. For some context, that would make it the most efficient electric vehicle on sale in the U.S., surpassing the rear-wheel drive Ioniq 6, which can only achieve 4.2 miles per kWh.

The new Twingo will slot under Renault's new electric Renault 5 hatch and its Renault 4 compact SUV, using the same "AmpR Small" modular architecture. Design, engineering, and production will be the responsibility of Ampere, Renault Group's small EV subdivision.

Renault says the new Twingo will carry a starting price "under €20,000," or around $21,700 at current exchange rates. An especially enticing entry price considering most EVs on sale today are too pricey for the average buyer to afford.

That combination of attractive design, impressive efficiency, and affordability makes the fact that we'll likely never see the new Twingo for sale in North America all the more tragic. The most we can hope for is this car inspiring automakers with dealerships on this side of the pond to take small, cheap EVs more seriously.