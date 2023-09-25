Storyteller Overland has introduced the rugged Hilt off-road camper. It outfits a Ram 5500 pickup to take travelers far from the grid. It's the RV maker's new flagship offering, and prices start at $398,786. The rig goes on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Hilt has a tough-looking exterior with 360 degrees of illumination, including large lights above the cab. There's chunky body cladding and a roof rack on top. A Zero Torsion Subframe connects the living space to the chassis and allows the two pieces to move independently. The truck rides on an active hydraulic smart suspension system for further control over the body movement. A 20,000-pound winch allows for pulling the rig out of tough situations.

Gallery: Storyteller Overland Hilt

31 Photos

Stepping inside, campers immediately see the door to the wet bath with a six-foot-five-inch-tall shower. A queen-size bed is above the cab and offers 12-volt USB, 110-volt, and wireless charging stations next to the mattress. The seating in the rear lounge converts into a second queen-size bed. The windows provide 270 degrees of outward visibility, and the panels have both shades and bug screens.

The kitchen includes a convection microwave oven, air fryer, and double-burner 1,800-watt induction cooktop. The fridge and freezer have a combined 6.9 cubic-foot capacity. Seven drawers provide a total of 60 gallons of storage.

The cabin looks inviting. The wood panels have rounded corners, and there's faux-leather upholstery. Dimmable and programmable mood lighting provides a way to make the interior fit the occupants' mood.

There are 2.0 inches of closed-cell foam between the walls to provide thermal and acoustic insulation. The cabin includes a 10,000 BTU heater and a 15,000 BTU air conditioner for keeping occupants comfortable.

The powertrain consists of a Cummins turbodiesel 6.7-liter engine making 360 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque. It hooks up to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

This rig holds 120 gallons of fresh water with a purification system and 40 gallons of gray water. The cassette toilet has a 4.75-gallon capacity. An upgraded fuel tank holds 52 gallons of diesel.

The electricity comes courtesy of 1,325 watts of solar panels on the roof. Plus, there are two 3,000-watt inverters and a 16.8 kilowatt-hour M-Power System.

Storyteller Overland acquired Global Expedition Vehicles in early 2021. "We were always looking for the big leap forward that brings adventure closer in reach for more people," said Jeffrey Hunter, CEO of Storyteller Overland. "We anticipated the adventure truck space was the next wave."

Before the acquisition, Global Expedition Vehicles specialized in building off-road-focused, truck-based motorhomes.