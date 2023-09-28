The Lexus TX is new for the 2024 model year, essentially replacing the Lexus RX L in the lineup. It brings three-row seating in a smaller package compared to the GX, and at a price point considerably below the range-topping LX. And with the TX configurator now active, we know exactly what that price point is.

The base price for the 2024 Lexus TX is $53,700. Add in the $1,350 destination fee and the minimum MSRP rises to what you see in our headline, $55,050. That gets you a base TX 350, packing the company's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine driving just the front wheels. Three-row seats are standard so even at the entry level there's room for seven passengers. And since we're talking about Lexus, features such as power heated front seats, LED lights, 20-inch wheels, and a plethora of driver-assist systems are standard as well.

If you want all-wheel drive with your luxury three-row SUV, the TX 350's price climbs to $56,650. Premium trim adds ventilated front seats, a power-folding third-row, and a panoramic glass roof, among other items. Luxury trim injects additional leather, heated second-row seats, extra lighting, and more. All utilize the turbocharged four-pot, and all are available with either front- or all-wheel drive.

That brings us to the TX hybrid. In this instance, hybrid also means performance because both trims (Premium and Luxury) are F Sport Performance models. The starting point here is the TX 500H F Sport Performance Premium, priced at $69,350. It fuses the aforementioned turbocharged four-cylinder with electric power to produce a combined 366 hp. The TX 500H F Sport Performance Luxury is the flagship, swapping the four-pot for a 3.5-liter V6 to make 406 combined hp. In electric-only mode, the Luxury trim has an estimated range of 33 miles. It's priced from $72,650 but with every option box checked, we arrive at $81,723.

Here's a complete price breakdown for all 2024 Lexus TX trim levels.

Model/Trim Base Price MSRP (includes $1,350 dest. fee) Lexus TX 350 FWD $53,700 $55,050 Lexus TX 350 AWD $55,300 $56,650 Lexus TX 350 Premium FWD $57,100 $58,450 Lexus TX 350 Premium AWD $61,400 $60,050 Lexus TX 350 Luxury FWD $59,600 $60,950 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD $61,200 $62,550 Lexus TX 500H F Sport Performance Premium (AWD Only) $68,000 $69,350 Lexus TX 500H F Sport Performance Luxury(AWD Only) $71,300 $72,650

Sharing its platform with the Toyota Grand Highlander, the Lexus TX uses an eight-speed automatic for all non-hybrid models. The TX 500H F Sport Performance Premium gets a six-speed automatic, while the hybrid in Luxury trim gets a CVT. Lexus hasn't yet confirmed exactly when the SUV will reach dealerships.