Honda has a new naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 with VEC that makes 350 horsepower while running on 86-octane gasoline. However, before you start thinking about cramming this mill into a Civic, you need to know that the engine is for marine use only. It just debuted at the Genoa International Boat Show in Italy.

The BF350 is Honda's first V8 outboard motor and is at the top of the brand's marine engine offerings. Buyers can select whether the exterior case is Aquamarine Silver or Grand Prix White, and there are chrome-plated logos.

Honda packs the V8 with technology. For example, Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST) mode provides improved acceleration by making the air-fuel ratio richer and advancing the ignition timing to increase the torque output.

When traveling at constant speeds, the ECOmo setting reduces fuel consumption. The engine also has cruise control. A power tilt function lifts the engine while docking to avoid scratching or damaging the mill.

The BF350 uses Honda's Intelligent Shift and Throttle controls. It can operate up to four engines, and the company says there is "enhanced docking and slow speed control."

The Honda V8 outboard engine will premiere in the United States at the International BoatBuilders Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida, from October 3 through 5.

The BF350 will go on sale in early 2024. Honda will announce pricing and availability closer to the product's launch. The engine will come with a five-year factory warranty.

Honda is not the only company to offer a V8 outboard engine. Its competitor Yamaha has the XTO Offshore that consists of a 5.6-liter V8 that's available in 425- and 450-horsepower outputs.

Mercury Marine has several V8 models with outputs from 225 hp to 300 hp. The company also has V10s offering 350 hp and 400 hp. It even sells a 7.6-liter V12 providing 600 hp.