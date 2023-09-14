The ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat represents a major departure from its predecessor for multiple reasons. It only comes as a wagon and is no longer assembled in Germany as production is being moved to Slovakia. In addition, the midsize model has actually been developed by Skoda and is the first VW Group car to sit on the MQB Evo platform. It looks quite different – especially inside – than the model it replaces while being substantially bigger.

The 2024 Passat Variant has been shown in several trim levels and with different powertrains but there is a version that has yet to be presented. Rendered here is the more adventurous Alltrack with its lifted suspension and plastic body cladding. It's an alternative to the upcoming Tiguan and the Tayron but it's unclear whether VW will once again have its own equivalent of the Skoda Superb Combi Scout.

It would make sense for the Passat Alltrack to see the light of production day since the investment would be minimal. Another jacked-up wagon from Wolfsburg would make it a more affordable alternative to the fancier Audi A4 Allroad while offering standard 4Motion all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG). Seen here is the eHybrid variant, which VW offers in two specifications, both of which are based on the 1.5-liter TSI engine.

In the regular Passat Variant, the standard eHybrid is good for 201 hp (150 kW) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque or a more potent specification with 268 hp (200 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). These plug-in hybrid models pair the turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine to a six-speed DSG and share a 19.7-kWh battery with 62 miles (100 kilometers) of electric range.

By keeping the Passat alive for one final generation in the ICE era, VW is aware there are still plenty of people out there not interested in hopping behind the wheel of an SUV. However, some of them do like sitting slightly higher and having the peace of mind of more generous ground clearance, so another Alltrack would cater to that niche.