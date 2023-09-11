The Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition was introduced for the 2022 model year as a more rugged version of the standard lifted wagon. Described as the most capable Outback ever, the vehicle has 9.5 inches of ground clearance, up from the base model's 8.7 inches, and improved approach, brakeover, and departure angles. These are some solid numbers for a wagon but that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone should use their Outback Wilderness Edition in the trails.

The owner of the white wagon featured in the video at the top of this page had something different in mind when purchasing his Outback Wilderness Edition. His family lives in an area where there are many unpaved roads and the situation gets worse when it rains. This isn’t off-roading per se but the higher ground clearance and all-terrain tires do help a lot when more traction is needed.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition

24 Photos

In fact, the car is used mostly as a daily ride taking care of responsibilities such as getting kids to daycare and shopping. And for those tasks – even if you live on the edge of the world – you don’t really need a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The owner also notes the exterior look of the car, which may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it definitely makes it stand out from the rest in a parking lot. As far as the interior is concerned, it is apparently very comfortable, easy to clean, and doesn’t get too hot even on sunny days.

The white wagon replaced a Toyota RAV4 in the family’s garage and the main reason for this decision, in addition to the added ground clearance, was the fact that the Subaru was way more spacious with a child seat in the back. Also, it features all sorts of safety systems, and with a baby on board, the more safety, the better. There’s also a decent amount of trunk space, which the owner really appreciates.

How is the ride quality? Is it thirsty? What are the pros and cons compared to a hardcore body-on-frame SUV? Which part gets criticized? All the answers are in the video at the top of this page.