Following Smart's departure from the US, the company has since released the adorable #1 compact SUV (yes, complete with a hashtag) and the larger but still pint-sized #3. Now, ahead of IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Smart is releasing all the details on the European #3 SUV plus a new special edition model with unique features.

Although we've already seen photos of the Smart #3, the company has since released full details. The #3 comes with 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) out of the box courtesy of a single electric motor, while the more powerful Smart #3 Brabus produces a feistier 422 hp (315 kW) via two electric motors, one on each axle. It takes 5.8 seconds for the standard Smart #3 to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), and just 3.7 seconds for the Brabus model to do the same.

The most efficient, single-motor Smart #3 has 283 miles of range (455 kilometers) on WLTP while the dual-motor model sees that figure drop slightly to 270 miles (435 km). Since this car won't be available in the States, there are no EPA figures. DC fast charging is listed at 150 kilowatts, which allows for a recharge from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

The automaker is also rolling out a special edition trim at IAA Mobility that celebrates 25 years of the brand. Based on the top-end Brabus model, the 25th Anniversary Edition has a panoramic galaxy roof, upgraded LED headlights, red highlights, and special two-tone, black-and-white leather seats with an integrated headrest.

Both the Brabus model and the 25th Anniversary trim will also offer the most premium interior features, including a 12.8-inch touchscreen display with a 9.2-inch HD digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch head-up display, and a Beats audio system with 13 speakers.

Following the Smart #3’s first official European debut at IAA Mobility, the compact SUV will go on sale before the end of 2023, while customers in Europe will be able to get their hands on one beginning in 2024. Pricing details haven’t been released.