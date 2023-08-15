We generally think of Brabus as a tuner primarily of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, but the company applies its expertise to models from other automakers. For example, check out the new Brabus 600 Land Rover Range Rover. The updated SUV premieres at the Pebble Beach Concours d‘Elegance.

Brabus applies its PowerXtra 600 performance upgrade to the long-wheelbase Range Rover P530 model. It boosts the twin-turbo 4.4.-liter V8's output to 591 horsepower and 664 pound-feet from the stock 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. The tuning lets the SUV hit 62 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

Gallery: Brabus 600 Land Rover Range Rover

101 Photos

Brabus fits a body kit with a new front fascia with larger intakes, a larger spoiler on the roof, and a revised lower rear bumper. Buyers can choose to add exposed carbon-fiber elements. The four exhaust pipes have a carbon-titanium finish.

The SUV rides on the Brabus Monoblock ZV forged 20-spoke wheels that measure 24 inches in diameter. Brabus also offers its SportXtra module that lowers the vehicle's suspension by 0.8 inches. The brake calipers are pistachio green, which provides a hint of what to expect from the cabin.

Opening the door reveals the light green leather covering the entire interior, including the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and even the rear cargo area. Black piping adds a color contrast. Brabus also includes carbon-fiber tread plates and aluminum pedals.

The Brabus-tuned Range Rover, with its minty green interior, costs roughly the equivalent of $424,130 (388,000 euros).

The P530 is not the range-topping Range Rover powertrain. The SV trim uses a mild-hybrid-equipped version of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine that boosts the output to 606 hp and 553 pound-feet. Prices for it start at $108,895 after the $1,475 destination charge.

Land Rover now also offers the SV Bespoke commissioning service. It gives buyers access to 230 exterior color choices and 391 interior material offerings. There are also custom scripts in various metals for the hood and rear badges.

See what else Brabus can do: