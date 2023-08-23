The Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) recognizes the IAA Mobility in Munich as one of the “big five” most prestigious shows in the automotive industry. Previously hosted in Frankfurt, this year’s event is scheduled to commence on September 5 and BMW Group will once again have one of the largest expositions at the trade fair.

The highlight of the debuts will be the Vision Neue Klasse, which will preview the next-generation electric models from BMW. The concept represents an evolution of the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee (pictured in the gallery below) prototypes and is "close to standard production and will be on the roads soon," as Oliver Zipse, BMW CEO, recently said. The automaker promises the new concept will bring further exterior and interior design developments, as well as new user experience and powertrain technology.

Another significant debut from BMW will come in the form of the plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series. Set to go on sale in the spring of 2024, the PHEV range will consist of two models – the 530e and 550e xDrive with the latter having a peak output of 489 horsepower. The company has implemented a pre-gearing stage for the electric motor, which enables the torque of 206 pound-feet to be increased to up to 332 lb-ft for a brief moment during acceleration.

Another zero-emissions product to be displayed by BMW will be the i7 Protection, which to date is the world’s only certified protection sedan with an electric powertrain. Accompanying the EV luxury limo is going to be the latest version of the iX5 Hydrogen with a fuel-cell electric drive system. At its current stage, the eco-friendly SUV is used for demonstration and test purposes with various target groups.

Mini, in turn, will bring the new generation Cooper hatchback in electric form together with the Countryman EV. These two vehicles are not exactly a secret now following spy photos and official previews, but in Munich, the company is expected to shine more light on the mechanicals under the updated skin. The first fully-electric Countryman in history will share its underpinnings with the BMW iX1.