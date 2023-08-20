A dashcam video posted on Instagram by the user @wearethekardachshunds shows where and how the ex-Lewis Hamilton Pagani Zonda 760 LH crash happened earlier this week, which resulted in quite a bit of damage to the purple supercar.

Embedded below, the video shows the Italian V12-engined one-off driving on the right lane of the A55 expressway in Conwy in North Wales. Then, in the Penmaenbach tunnel, the driver hits the accelerator pedal, making the 7.3-liter naturally-aspirated engine roar to life, but moments later the car hits the left-hand wall of the tunnel and ricochets into the right wall, ultimately coming to a stop.

Everything happened very fast and by the time the car that had the camera which filmed the whole thing got to the scene, the driver was already out inspecting the damage. Asked if he was alright, he confirmed.

A few days ago we wrote about the crash and included several photos that were taken on the scene by Ethan Gale, revealing the damage to the 760-horsepower commission: crooked front wheels, a broken rear axle, a cracked windshield, smashed headlights, and broken carbon fiber body panels.

Bought in 2012 by seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, the Pagani Zonda 760 LH is said to be one of just five units in the 760 series made by Pagani and the only one with a manual transmission.

Hamilton himself was involved in a minor accident with the purple supercar in 2015 and eventually sold it last year for a reported $11.3 million. During a 2018 interview with The Sunday Times Driving, the Briton described the Zonda as being “terrible to drive.”

“It’s the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise it’s the worst. I got it in manual because I didn’t like the tiptronic version,” Hamilton said.

“The tiptronic Pagani offered was worse than the Smart Roadster I had. I’m used to quick gear shifts, so I’m more critical than most customers. If you asked me to design my own supercar I’d have it manual.”