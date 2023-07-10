The Ferrari Daytona SP3 debuted in 2021 with an asking price of $2.3 million. Given the hefty price, spinning donuts in a field are the last thing you'd expect an owner to do with one. This video proves that theory wrong.

This owner takes his Daytona SP3 in the color Rosso Libano to the Heveningham Concours in Halesworth, Suffolk, England. Rather than just letting the rare car sit on display, he also does a high-speed blast down very narrow roads. Hedges and trees are close to the asphalt on both sides, so there's no room for error.

Gallery: Ferrari Daytona SP3

29 Photos

The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 makes 828 horsepower and 514 pound-feet of torque. The engine revs to 9,500 rpm, and there's an exhilarating sound in the cabin in this video. According to Ferrari, SP3 hits 62 miles per hour in 2.86 seconds and 7.4 seconds to reach 124 mph.

The owner then goes to Horsepower Hill, which consists of a large pasture, a narrow road, and the statue of a giant, naked man. Many supercars and classic performance vehicles are on display, including a Singer DSL, LaFerrari Aperta, and various Porsches and Lamborghinis.

The little piece of tarmac looks more like someone's driveway than a proper road. There's lots of grass as a runoff area. Haybales in front of the few trees offer some protection in case a car loses control.

There's also a field where supercars like this Daytona SP3 can play. The owner tosses the supercar around the grass, including doing donuts and drifting on the slick surface. The guy must be having fun hooning his $2.3 million machine.

A closeup of the Daytona SP3's nose is at the end of the video. Stereotypical Ferrari owners would have a fit if their car had dead grass all over the nose and dirt on the rear fenders. The clip ends with a smoky burnout as a final flourish to the action.

