The rugged and robust Ineos Grenadier has ventured into the untamed landscapes of Africa with the debut of the Ineos Grenadier Safari. This adventure-ready vehicle marks the culmination of Ineos Automotive's recent acquisition of Botswana-based Kavango Engineering, a renowned vehicle conversion specialist with a strong legacy in the southern African region. The acquisition has resulted in the establishment of Ineos Kavango, a new subsidiary, which will focus on conversions for safari, filming, veterinary, and healthcare roles

As a proof of concept for the collaboration, Ineos Kavango breathed life into a Grenadier production prototype vehicle (starting at $71,500, in the US), creating the Grenadier Safari with minimal engineering modifications. These include a slightly raised ride height and repositioned switchgear, but the vehicle retains its core attributes. Most importantly, however, the original vehicle’s roof-mounted structure has given way to a lightweight roll-back canvas canopy, flanked by a foldable windscreen that brings adventurers closer to nature. Tiered seating maximizes passengers' panoramic views.

Situated in Maun, a strategic gateway to the Okavango Delta in northern Botswana, Ineos Kavango's facilities are the place where a skilled team of 70 experts will work on Ineos products. So far, the company has garnered a reputation for delivering around 200 conversions annually and key members of the original Kavango Engineering team will continue to play pivotal roles in the new company.

Thanks to the new partnership, the company's expertise will extend to the conversion and maintenance of both the Grenadier Station Wagon and Grenadier Quartermaster truck. The acquisition also paves the way for a visionary expansion, with adjacent land earmarked for development that will double the scale of Ineos Kavango's operations.

The debut of the Ineos Grenadier Safari follows closely on the heels of another recent product by Ineos Automotive – the Grenadier Quartermaster truck. Unveiled in July, this pickup combines the rugged appearance of the Grenadier with a 61.5-inch (1,564-millimeter) long cargo bed and BMW-sourced inline-six power.