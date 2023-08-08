Snow and ice provide a fantastic surface for sliding cars because the slick ground lacks traction. Lamborghini took advantage of this for its Esperienza Neve outing in Queenstown, New Zealand, where clients could drift models like the Huracan Tecnica, STO, Sterrato, and Urus.

Guests from the Asia Pacific region met at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds for three days of ice driving. Lamborghini driving instructors rode with them to coach the pilots on maximizing the supercars' abilities on low-grip surfaces.

The event also allowed visitors to test the new Huracan Sterrato. It features a Rally driving mode that optimizes the vehicle for slick environments like dirt, gravel, and snow.

“Esperienza Neve is the perfect dynamic ice driving environment for our valued clients to experience the powerful performance and potential of our Lamborghini cars in winter conditions," said Automobili Lamborghini Region Director for Asia Pacific Francesco Scardaoni.

Queenstown is located in New Zealand's Otago region on the South Island and is on the shore of Lake Wakatipu. It's surrounded by The Remarkables mountain range, which provides a place to ski and pursue other winter sports – or slide Lamborghinis on ice in this case.

The Huracan Sterrato is Lamborghini's final model with a combustion-only powertrain. It's a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 making 602 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox choice is a seven-speed dual-clutch unit. The setup lets the car reach 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph.

Lamborghini makes the Sterrato special by lifting the ride height by 1.7 inches versus a Huracan Evo. It wears bespoke Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain run-flat tires on 19-inch tires. The body features fender flares, roof rails, a roof-mounted air intake, and skid plates.

Lamborghini recently debuted the one-off Sterrato Opera Unica featuring a hand-painted, three-color exterior using the shades Blu Amnis, Blu Grifo, and Blu Fedra. The process took over 370 hours. The interior is Blu Delphinus.