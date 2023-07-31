General Motors has announced updated pricing and range estimates along with timing and availability for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV in the US.

The good news is the Blazer EV will begin shipping to customers this summer, as promised at last year's reveal. Actually, GM says deliveries from the Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico begin today; this appears to contradict a July 11 report from Mexico's Vanguardia MX which claimed the first Blazer EV had been shipped to the US.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

19 Photos

As production ramps, GM is offering an update on the launch cadence of trims, range, and finalized pricing. Chevrolet previously announced the Blazer EV will be available in LT, RS, and SS trims, with the 2LT FWD to assume the role of the entry-level model. This is interesting because it means the 1LT, which GM last year said would start at $44,995, will be no more. A Police Pursuit Vehicle will also be available.

Now, starting with the launch timetable, the Blazer EV will debut this summer first with the RS AWD, with dealers to begin receiving it in August 2023. The RS RWD and 2LT AWD will begin production this fall.

GM has also confirmed that the Blazer EV SS range-topper will enter production in spring 2024, later than originally planned. The Blazer EV PPV will launch before the "civilian" version of the performance SUV in early 2024 as initially announced. As for the RS FWD and 2LT FWD variants, GM will provide further details on availability closer to their launch in 2024.

2024 Blazer EV 2LT AWD: 279 Miles Of EPA Range, $56,715 MSRP

And now for what is likely the most anticipated information, Chevrolet has finalized pricing for the 2024 Blazer EV models launching this calendar year.

The Blazer EV 2LT AWD starts at $56,715 (including Destination Freight Charges), and it comes with plenty of standard features.

Those include a 17.7-inch-diagonal infotainment touchscreen, 11-inch-diagonal color Driver Information Center, heated steering wheel, Evotex seating, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, wireless phone charging, and AutoSense power liftgate. In addition, driver assistance and safety features include adaptive cruise control, 360 surround vision, and more.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

35 Photos

2024 Blazer EV RS AWD: 279 Miles Of EPA Range, $60,215 MSRP

The Blazer EV RS AWD is priced at $60,215 (including DFC), and it brings significantly more features for the extra dough. In addition to the content in the 2LT, the RS AWD brings unique styling elements including a unique grille and gloss black trim, RS badging, 21-inch wheels with a unique finish, flat-bottom steering wheel, and animated exterior lighting.

On top of that, the Blazer RS AWD adds self-seal tires, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rain sense wipers, heated wiper park, heads-up display, and Rear Camera Mirror.

2024 Blazer EV RS RWD: 320 Miles Of Range, $61,790

Finally, the Blazer EV RS RWD is surprisingly more expensive than the RS AWD, starting at $61,790 (including DFC) despite only adding a Bose audio system. Pricing for the remaining Blazer EV trims and drivetrains will be announced closer to their launch date in 2024.

It's worth noting that customers who purchase a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV may be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

Prospective Blazer EV buyers have also been waiting for range ratings, and GM has announced EPA estimates for the variants launching this year. The 2LT and RS AWD were recently certified by the EPA at 279 miles on a full charge.

GM expects the RS RWD to achieve 320 miles of range and the 2LT FWD to achieve 293 miles; final EPA estimates will be announced closer to the models' launch date.