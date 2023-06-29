The Lexus ES enters the 2024 model year with no major visual and mechanical updates but the company’s best-selling sedan in the United States receives some improvements worth talking about. The model will be at the brand’s dealers around the country later this summer with prices starting at $43,190 with destination and handling fees included, up from last year’s $42,490 starting price tag.

Probably the most important upgrade for the 2024 model year is the addition of the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 as standard equipment for all trim levels. This family of safety systems includes a pre-collision warning system with pedestrian detection, left turn oncoming vehicle detection and braking, an adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and others.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus ES

46 Photos

Also standard for the 2024 ES is the Lexus Interface offering a wide range of connectivity and convenience features, such as an onboard cloud navigation system, dual Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay integration, Sirius XM, and others. The Lexus app, in turn, comes with a three-year trial period for remote services for all ES models.

Another noteworthy upgrade is the available Technology Package which adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a head-up display, and keyless entry. It will be sold for all Base, Luxury, F Sport Design, and F Sport Handling models.

There are no modifications under the hood, which means the ES 350 continues to be offered with a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. The ES 250 AWD, in turn, carries over with a 2.5-liter turbo-four, while the ES 300h has a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle couple with a small electric motor and a hybrid transaxle.

All three powertrains are available with the F Sport Design upgrade, which adds 19-inch five-spoke wheels and an F Sport exterior kit. Speaking of rims, the 2024 ES comes with a refreshed range of alloys, starting with standard 17-inch wheels. Above them, there’s a new set of 18-inch wheels with a five-spoke design and Vapor Chrome finish available as an option on the Luxury trim and standard on the Ultra Luxury trim.

As mentioned above, the 2024 ES is expected at the automaker’s showrooms in the United States in the summer of 2023. Prices start at $43,190 with destination and handling included and go up to $53,480 for the 300h Ultra Luxury. Below is the full 2024 ES pricing: