NFL running back Leonard Fournette had a harrowing experience when his car caught fire. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer was driving his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat on I-275 in Tampa and was able to pull over and escape unharmed, but the Durango appeared to be a total loss.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fire started due to a mechanical issue with the Dodge Durango and did not result from a crash or accident. Fournette later posted a video of the episode on his Instagram account with the caption, "Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed."

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat made a return this year looking unchanged from the limited edition version produced in 2021. As the most powerful stock gasoline-powered SUV in the world, it's capable of romping to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 180 mph. Chrysler produced 3,000 copies of the Durango SRT Hellcat in 2021 as a limited edition vehicle before restarting production this year.

Stellantis has issued several recall notices recently for fire risks on the Ram diesel and the Jeep Cherokee. Last year it issued a similar recall for the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV. The Dodge Durango, including the Durango SRT Hellcat, has never been subjected to a recall for a fire risk.

Fournette was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March of this year. He played three seasons with the team, starting 25 of 43 regular season games, and scored 17 rushing touchdowns. In the Buccaneers' victory in Super Bowl LV, he played a key role in rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown, earning the nickname "Lombardi Lenny" after the Lombardi Trophy.

In addition to his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, Fournette owns a Polestar 1 which he also posted on his Instagram account with the caption "@polestar cars are made for stars."