Ferrari typically doesn't publish teasers, so we're pleasantly surprised to share this preview of the hardcore SF90 Stradale. We not only get to discover some of the wild design cues but also learn about when the "Versione Speciale" (not the actual name) will celebrate its world premiere – tomorrow, June 29, at 12 PM CEST (10 AM GMT or 6 AM ET). It could go by the SF90 LM moniker and serve as Maranello's response to Porsche's RS models

Numerous spy shots have indicated the track-focused SF90 will receive a comprehensive aerodynamic package, which will include this large carbon fiber wing teased here. We can also observe the red accents for the hood vents, the Ferrari lettering at the rear, along with the inside of the exhaust pipe. It's going to look rather wild for a road car with the Prancing Horse badge by featuring numerous aero elements to boost downforce.

24 Photos

Members of the FerrariChat forums are claiming the spicy SF90 derivative could receive the LM (Le Mans) suffix but we should wait until tomorrow's big debut. According to the same sources, the new variant will have a little bit more power and slightly less weight but nothing to write home about. An optional full carbon fiber body is rumored, while the front trunk and rear window are apparently gone. Take these details with the proverbial pinch of salt as Ferrari remains Ferrari by being extremely secretive about future products.

As a refresher, the SF90 with the Assetto Fiorano package has a dry weight of 1,570 kilograms (3,461 pounds) thanks to a titanium exhaust system and carbon wheels. It also boasts Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and Multimatic shock absorbers. It doesn't get more power as it has the same combined output of 986 hp from a twin-turbo V8 working with three electric motors.

We're getting the feeling it's the aerodynamic upgrades that will truly set it apart from the regular Stradale models. As always when a new special-edition Ferrari comes out, expect low production numbers and a high price tag. Don't be too surprised if all production slots have already been allocated for both body styles as the SF90 LM (or whatever it's called) is likely to come in Coupe and Spider flavors.