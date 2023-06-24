At first, the idea of watching old vehicles crushed doesn't seem like entertainment. However, it's oddly satisfying and, dare we say it, soothing in the same way as popping bubble wrap. Yet, that's exactly what it's like watching this video which features a Buick Invicta, Ford Tempo, and F-150 in a rendezvous with a crusher.

However, a part of us also wants to scream, "Noooooo!" There's a sense of dread before the popping and crunching of metal starts. The feeling is somewhere between watching a horror movie, knowing those teenagers are about to meet a violent end and the idea of putting down the family pet.

First up is the Ford F-150. A 1980s workhorse with a long bed, it's all used up. The rear fender is bent, almost like it slid into a tree, and the frame is probably damaged. The roof is equally banged up, as is the front fender. Even though old Ford trucks have become collectible in recent years, this one is not worth saving, so in it goes where the crusher makes short work of it.

Next up is an early 90s Dodge Caravan or Plymouth Voyager. The only thing interesting about this van is the graphics on the side which would be the envy of Radwood. It's also too far gone, with rust eating away at the underside. More telling is the space-saver spare tire mounted on the front axle, the tell-tale sign of a vehicle one payday loan shy of oblivion.

The most interesting vehicle is a 1959 Buick Invicta four-door hardtop. Occupying the middle of Buick's lineup through 1963, the hardtop featured Space Age styling worthy of the Jetsons but is not as collectible as the coupe, convertible, or even the Estate station wagon. Like the minivan and F-150, it's too far gone to save unless it was something ultra valuable like a Chevy Chevelle SS454 or Shelby GT500.

The final victim is a 1990s Ford Tempo. Largely forgotten today, the Tempo was once a common site on US roads and a frequent first car for teen drivers. It offered economical, if tepid, performance but could be ordered with a sunroof and manual transmission. Stacked on top of the Invicta, the Tempo sedan also gets shown no quarter.

The final result is a hunk of metal no taller than any of the vehicles crushed. While we don't know the final destination of these scrapped cars, it would be symbolic if they were recycled into new appliances - which is what they were until they met their demise.