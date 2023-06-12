The newly announced 2024 Honda CR-V lineup expands with the addition of the hybrid Sport-L trim. The automaker also has pricing for the whole range, and the starting cost is $1,090 more than the 2023 model. 2024 CR-V deliveries start on June 14.
The CR-V Sport-L occupies the space between the CR-V EX-L and the Sport Touring grades. Front- and all-wheel-drive configurations are available.
The new trim level has gloss black exterior trim, rectangular exhaust outlets, and black 18-inch wheels. The cabin comes standard with leather seats, power adjustment for the front passenger chair, and a power tailgate. It also has a 9.0-inch infotainment screen with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless-charging pad, and an eight-speaker stereo.
The CR-V's hybrid powertrain continues to consist of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors. It provides a total system output of 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Honda reports that more than 50 percent of CR-V sales are the hybrid-equipped trim levels.
The other available powertrain is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque.
The table below shows 2024 CR-V pricing versus the 2023 model and the difference between them:
|Trim
|Powertrain
|2024 CR-V Price (Including $1,295 Destination Charge)
|2023 CR-V Price (Including $1,295 Destination Charge)
|Change
|LX (2WD)
|1.5T/CVT
|$30,795
|$29,705
|$1,090
|LX (AWD)
|1.5T/CVT
|$32,295
|$31,205
|$1,090
|EX (2WD)
|1.5T/CVT
|$33,305
|$32,355
|$950
|EX (AWD)
|1.5T/CVT
|$34,805
|$33,855
|$950
|Sport (2WD)
|Hybrid
|$34,645
|$33,695
|$950
|Sport (AWD)
|Hybrid
|$36,145
|$35,195
|$950
|EX-L (2WD)
|1.5T/CVT
|$35,955
|$35,005
|$950
|EX-L (AWD)
|1.5T/CVT
|$37,455
|$36,505
|$950
|Sport-L (2WD)
|Hybrid
|$37,645
|NA
|NA
|Sport-L (AWD)
|Hybrid
|$39,145
|NA
|NA
|Sport Touring (AWD)
|Hybrid
|$40,795
|$40,395
|$400
Honda delivered 238,155 units of the CR-V in 2022, which was down 34.1 percent from the previous year. As of May 2023, the company has moved 132,538 examples of the crossover – a 41.4 percent gain over the same period in 2022.
