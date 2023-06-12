The newly announced 2024 Honda CR-V lineup expands with the addition of the hybrid Sport-L trim. The automaker also has pricing for the whole range, and the starting cost is $1,090 more than the 2023 model. 2024 CR-V deliveries start on June 14.

The CR-V Sport-L occupies the space between the CR-V EX-L and the Sport Touring grades. Front- and all-wheel-drive configurations are available.

The new trim level has gloss black exterior trim, rectangular exhaust outlets, and black 18-inch wheels. The cabin comes standard with leather seats, power adjustment for the front passenger chair, and a power tailgate. It also has a 9.0-inch infotainment screen with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless-charging pad, and an eight-speaker stereo.

The CR-V's hybrid powertrain continues to consist of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors. It provides a total system output of 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Honda reports that more than 50 percent of CR-V sales are the hybrid-equipped trim levels.

The other available powertrain is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque.

The table below shows 2024 CR-V pricing versus the 2023 model and the difference between them:

Trim Powertrain 2024 CR-V Price (Including $1,295 Destination Charge) 2023 CR-V Price (Including $1,295 Destination Charge) Change LX (2WD) 1.5T/CVT $30,795 $29,705 $1,090 LX (AWD) 1.5T/CVT $32,295 $31,205 $1,090 EX (2WD) 1.5T/CVT $33,305 $32,355 $950 EX (AWD) 1.5T/CVT $34,805 $33,855 $950 Sport (2WD) Hybrid $34,645 $33,695 $950 Sport (AWD) Hybrid $36,145 $35,195 $950 EX-L (2WD) 1.5T/CVT $35,955 $35,005 $950 EX-L (AWD) 1.5T/CVT $37,455 $36,505 $950 Sport-L (2WD) Hybrid $37,645 NA NA Sport-L (AWD) Hybrid $39,145 NA NA Sport Touring (AWD) Hybrid $40,795 $40,395 $400

Honda delivered 238,155 units of the CR-V in 2022, which was down 34.1 percent from the previous year. As of May 2023, the company has moved 132,538 examples of the crossover – a 41.4 percent gain over the same period in 2022.

