The Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge are two mechanically identical electric vehicles but that doesn’t mean they have the same road behavior. We are not just speculating here based on our own experience behind the wheel (see the related links below) as there is new statistical evidence that the latter feels slightly nimbler and faster in corners. Here’s what we are talking about.

In August last year, the km77.com team put the C40 Recharge to the moose test, which is an exercise designed to check if a car can safely maneuver away from a sudden obstacle and return to the lane after. The electric coupe-crossover hit a top speed of 43.5 miles per hour (70 kilometers per hour) without touching the cones, which wasn’t exactly slow but was still slightly below the segment average. For comparison, the Tesla Model Y completed the test at 52 mph (83 kph).

In its new video, km77.com puts the XC40 Recharge to the same evaluation. The seemingly bigger crossover (but sharing the same platform, wheelbase, and technologies) registered a top entrance speed of 44.7 mph (72 kph). That difference in the speed between the C40 and XC40 cannot be contributed to the tires as both battery-powered crossovers have the same Pirelli PZero Elect rubber.

It’s also worth mentioning that there is a full parity between the two tested vehicles in terms of their powertrains. Both electric crossovers have a dual-motor powertrain with a peak output of 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 487 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) of torque. In the new test, the driver notes the car feels safe and controllable but it is not especially sporty or agile. This can be easily explained by its weight of more than 4,630 pounds (2,100 kilograms).

As a final note, it’s also worth pointing out that Volvo upgraded both the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in January this year, giving the electric crossover duo a new rear-wheel-drive base model and a more powerful dual-motor version. In fact, there are two entry-level options – one with 235 hp (175 kW) and a 69-kWh battery and a more one with 248 hp (185 kW) and an 82-kWh battery pack. It will be interesting to see how these improved machines go around the cones in the moose test.