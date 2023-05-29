China has become one of Cadillac's most important markets, so much so the luxury brand even has dedicated models. Prepare to meet another one as the GT4 is officially out as a coupe-SUV tailored to the younger crowd. Offered with a two-tone exterior finish, the compact vehicle has a stylish body with vertical lights derived from the purely electric Lyriq. It's 4633 millimeters (182.4 inches) long, 1878 mm (73.9 in) wide, and 1563 mm (61.5 in) tall.

That makes it a little bit longer than the XT4 but shorter than the XT6. Not like it matters a great deal since the GT4 isn't coming to the United States anyway. Its wheelbase measures 2800 mm (110 in), which once again positions it between the two other crossovers. It can be had with 19-inch wheels (with self-healing tires) and a Sports Package with dark accents.

2024 Cadillac GT4 (China)

While the once-traditional American buyer would find the screen real estate too much, the targeted audience will probably appreciate the standard 33-inch display. The cabin looks upmarket and sends a strong Lyriq vibe even though this new crossover uses a different platform and is sold strictly with combustion engines.

Goodies include a 15-speaker AKG sound system and dual-zone climate control, not to mention a 360-degree camera and an electric tailgate. The GT4 also gets a full-color head-up display, a digital rearview mirror, wireless entry, along with heated and ventilated front seats with a memory function for the driver's seat.

Despite having a quad exhaust setup, the Cadillac GT4 is available with just 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engines benefitting from mild-hybrid technology and linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The smaller unit is good for 208 hp (155 kW) and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) delivered to the front wheels, whereas the bigger one is rated at 233 hp (174 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).

The GT4 equipped with the base 1.5-liter engine will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.9 seconds. If that's too slow, the 2.0-liter model cuts the sprint time to 7.8 seconds. Regardless of powertrain, Cadillac fits the swanky crossover with a five-link independent rear suspension

Prices start at RMB 219,700 ($31,000) for the base version and rise to RMB 309,700 ($43,800) for the top model.