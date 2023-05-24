The Corsa F has an interesting history as it was initially supposed to be a General Motors product, but plans changed when the PSA Group bought Opel and Vauxhall. The two brands are now sitting underneath Stellantis' massive corporate umbrella, and for the 2024 model year, the CMP-based supermini is getting a significant facelift. Both ICE and EV versions have been given a mid-cycle update with the "Vizor" grille already used on the larger cars.

The matrix headlights not only have a new design but have been technically improved by incorporating 14 (instead of eight) individually controllable LED elements. Opel goes as far as to say the headlights "ensure a stadium-bright driving experience" while providing an even better glare-free experience for oncoming drivers.

2024 Opel Corsa facelift

20 Photos

At the rear, there's now prominent "Corsa" lettering carried over from the Corsa 40 limited edition launched nearly a year ago. Depending on the trim, the badges can be finished in black or matte satin silver. Rounding off the changes on the outside is a new Grafik Grey paint, which can be combined with a black roof.

Although the interior seems to be carried over from the pre-facelifted version, there is a new optional 10-inch infotainment powered by a Snapdragon processor. The Rüsselsheim-based automaker says smartphones hooked up to the car through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay can also be charged wirelessly at the same time. Other tweaks include redesigned seat patterns, an updated shift lever, and a restyled steering wheel.

Underneath the hood, Opel will install 1.2-liter mild-hybrid engines with either 100 or 136 horsepower and they'll be offered with a newly developed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The non-electrified 98- and 128-hp turbo engines will be carried over, along with the naturally aspirated 1.2-liter unit delivering a mighty 74 hp.

The biggest novelty brought by the facelift is an improved Corsa Electric to supersede the Corsa-e. In its base form, the zero-emission subcompact hatchback continues to offer 136 horsepower and 357 kilometers (222 miles) of WLTP range. Going forward, Opel will also sell you a beefier variant with 156 hp (115 kW), 260 Newton-meters (192 pound-feet) of torque, and 402 kilometers (250 miles) of range. It uses the same setup as the revised Peugeot e-208.

The first deliveries to customers will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023.