The Rimac Nevera is a mélange of mind-boggling numbers since it can do 256 mph (412 km/h) and complete the quarter mile in 8.58 seconds. With a one-foot rollout, it'll do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 1.85 seconds or in 1.97 seconds if you prefer the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint. But how good is it at braking? We’re about to find out soon whether the Brembo carbon ceramic brakes can help the electric hypercar generate even more exciting numbers.

Mate Rimac took to Facebook to share a video of the Nevera's high-speed run on the Autobahn. One of the comments he received on his personal page as a reply to that post was: "Need a 0-400-0 km/h. Mate Rimac you should be able to beat the 2017 time! I think the Rimac Nevera would surprise everyone!" His reply? "Watch out next week." That tells us the test is either happening as we speak or has already taken place, with an announcement coming soon.

2023 Rimac Nevera

The original comment referred to the Koenigsegg Agera RS, which needed 33.29 seconds to go from 0 to 249 mph and then back to 0. The record-breaking run took place back in November 2017 on a closed 11-mile section of state Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump where the Swedish marque managed to improve its own performance. Just a month before, the Agera RS had taken 36.44 seconds to complete the task at a former military airfield in Denmark.

Even if the Rimac Nevera will snatch the title from Koenigsegg, the latter is working on a new record-shattering car. The Jesko Absolut has already been described as the fastest car the brand will ever make, suggesting it might go even faster than the 304.77-mph Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The Jesko Absoult will have even bigger carbon ceramic brakes than its Croatian EV rival, at 410-mm front and 395-mm rear discs vs 390-mm discs at both axles. In addition, the Koenigsegg will be much lighter since it'll tip the scales at 1,390 kilograms (3,064 pounds) whereas the Rimac weighs 2,300 kg (5,070 lbs).