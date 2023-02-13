Listen to this article

The Porsche Taycan – the brand’s first production fully electric vehicle – was introduced back in 2019, which means it is approaching its fourth anniversary. While it certainly doesn’t look outdated by any means, the design of the Taycan can be traced back to around 2015 when the Mission E concept made its debut as a preview of the future production EV. Porsche knows that the market is constantly evolving and it is working on a refresh for the zero-emissions vehicle to keep it fresh for another three or four years in the showrooms.

We have new spy photos with Taycan prototypes – a total of almost 50 spy shots – showing the three different body styles of the model. Our spies currently located in the northern regions of Europe caught the standard Taycan sedan/liftback, the Cross Turismo, and the Sport Turismo, all wearing minimal camouflage. This is also not the first time we share spy photos of the facelifted EV from Stuttgart.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan new spy photos

45 Photos

At this early development phase, it seems that Porsche will keep the styling changes down to a minimum. There’s a smart disguise covering the front bumper making it look sleeker without any air openings, though this is not going to be the case when the production version arrives. The headlights also seem unchanged for now but there might be tweaks in their shape or internal graphics to better match the redesigned front fascia.

Looking at the back, there are no Porsche or Taycan logos but the rear bumper also hides some changes with a body-colored camouflage. We can’t tell whether the taillights will be modified but that’s something that can be expected for a mid-cycle refresh. As a side note, all prototypes from the photos have towing hooks attached with orange stickers.

There’s speculation circulating the internet that the facelift of the Taycan could bring a new high-performance version. Our spies caught a TDI-badged prototype believed to have a three-motor powertrain with around 1,000 horsepower, but there’s nothing official coming from Stuttgart yet. In any case, we believe the refreshed Taycan will arrive towards the end of this year as a 2024 model.