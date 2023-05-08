The recent Miami Grand Prix brought the glitz and glamour of Formula One to the coastal city in Florida. Tickets to the race cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars depending on the location and amenities. Things didn't get cheaper once folks were through the admission gates. Posts on Twitter highlighted incredible prices for food there.

The menu from the Hard Rock Beach Club (below) is the most outrageous. The items include things like a $250 watermelon and tomatillo salad, $450 Maine lobster rolls, and $500 U-5 chilled prawns. A fruit salad is $295. If you're still hungry, there's an optional ounce of caviar for an additional $400.

Folks looking for something more filling could get a $500 F1 Platter with hamburger sliders, ribeye quesadilla, chicken tenders, and sauces. It serves four people, but that's still over $100 per serving for the type of food you usually find at a cookout.

The desserts included three types of ice cream with listed prices of $245. This section doesn't say "serves four" like the other areas on the menu, so let's hope that's not the cost per scoop.

The drinks are just as wild. A bottle of Tito's vodka was $560, despite retailing for around $20 depending on the state. A bucket of 16-ounce Heineken bottles was $50.

While these prices are egregious, they're for an exclusive section for spectating the race. There was other expensive food, though, like this alleged $42 Wagyu steak sandwich (below).

Visually, that does not look like a sandwich that should cost $42. Wagyu beef generally has a heavily marbled appearance of meat and fat, which is not evident here. This appears to be a few pre-sliced pieces of meat with a smattering of sauce.

These are extraordinary examples, though. Before the race, the Miami GP organizers touted that they signed up over 65 restaurants, including local eating spots and food trucks. "We pride ourselves on delivering the very best food and beverages from the South Florida region and incorporating it into our spectacular global event," said Tyler Epp, president of the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.