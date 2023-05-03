Every year Ward's Autos publishes its list of the 10 Best Interiors and UX winners, highlighting the best vehicles in terms of interior quality and usability. This year, the list includes six battery-electric vehicles for the first time in history, showing how far the segment has evolved. In addition to electric propulsion, these vehicles offer innovative designs and advanced features.

More impressive is that the Ward's 10 Best Interiors doesn't just include vehicles like the Lucid Air, BMW iX, and Mercedes-Benz EQS. It also includes vehicles like the Kia Sportage Hybrid and EV6 and trucks like the Rivian R1T and Toyota Tundra. Many of these vehicles feature cool graphics, ambient lighting, and high-resolution displays. Still, others take things to a whole new level with unique gear selectors and features like electric doors that open and close on demand.

However, it's not just the BEVs that are equipped with impressive interiors. Internal combustion engine vehicles like the Range Rover, Jeep Wagoneer L, and Hyundai Palisade earned a spot on the list. All three SUVs offer rich leather and materials like circular knit or faux suede upholstery and headliners. Additionally, these vehicles offer scads of passenger room, comfortable seating in every row, and fun and innovative tech features.

“For automotive interior and user-experience technology enthusiasts, there’s perhaps been no better era to be alive,” said Christie Schweinsberg, Wards editor. “The creative design cues are bold and refreshing, and trim materials are unique and eye-catching. Furthermore, the user experience has been elevated by the increasing digitization of the cockpit and ambient lighting taking center stage like never before."

Infotainment systems are another area that has improved recently. Menus are less cluttered and easier to navigate. Voice recognition continues to improve, as does the ease of smartphone integration. Schweinsberg also recognized Apple CarPlay, which she said was "impressive in many of our 2023 winners."

Another interesting trend on the Ward's list is that nine of the 10 vehicles are trucks or SUVs. Only the BMW i7 is a traditional sedan and not a crossover or some form of CUV. This trend reflects the continued shift in the popularity of SUVs. In fact, of the 35 vehicles Ward's Auto evaluated, only seven were cars.