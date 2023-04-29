The Citroen 2CV is a small affordable economy car sold in France for four decades starting in the '50s. Despite its unassuming appearance, it actually is a tough car as we've seen aging samples still running up until this day. But is it tough enough to do a bit of off-roading?

Apparently, it can, and this video from TFLclassics wants to prove that. The presenter brought a black and yellow Citroen 2CV on an actual off-road course to see if it has what it takes to finish.

Gallery: Wooden Citroen 2CV

9 Photos

Of note, the Citroen 2CV is equipped with a sophisticated suspension system and was designed for rough terrain. The body-on-frame vehicle was introduced in the late 1940s in post-war France, designed for the broken roads that much of rural France was facing at the time. The suspension is cross-linked front to back in spring tubes, fully independent, and has over eight inches of ground clearance. In short, the car was designed to mobilize France after the wreck of the war.

In the video, the Citroen 2CV handled remarkably well due to its suspension setup and notable ground clearance. In one part, the vehicle went through a trenches course, which is a great test of articulation. According to the presenter, many new crossovers bottomed out in this part of the course. But the Citroen 2CV easily passed through, as there is so much clearance that it could almost keep all the wheels on the ground.

In another part of the video, the Citroen 2CV went over a logs course, which was typically reserved for high-clearance crossovers. The vehicle managed to pass through with ease, although the driver had to keep a little bit of momentum to avoid getting stuck.

So, can the Citroen 2CV do some off-roading? It sure can. It is a small car that packs a big punch when it comes to off-roading. It has the capability beyond what you would ever expect from an affordable car.