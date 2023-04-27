Suffering from its own success, Volvo has announced it's no longer accepting new orders for the EX90. The reason is strong demand has surpassed the company's production capacity, with the "tremendous reception" allowing the Geely-owned marque to sell out the first scheduled production run. If you’re not among the early adopters, the Swedish automaker says it will reopen the order books soon, without providing an exact timeframe.

The large electric SUV is scheduled to go into production in the final quarter of this year and will be assembled in Charleston, South Carolina as well as in Chengdu, China. Unlike other automakers that will happily take your order and make you wait one or even two years to take delivery, Volvo is being more pragmatic. The EX90 is not replacing the XC90 as the latter will remain on sale with combustion engines for the foreseeable future.

Volvo EX90

The disclosure about temporarily closing the order books was made in a press release pertaining to the Q1 2023 results. In the same document, Volvo mentions the entry-level EV will be unveiled "in a few months" as an SUV positioned below the XC40 and C40 Recharge models. The company is confident the new model – potentially called EX30 – will lure in younger buyers thanks to a lower asking price. It's slated to debut on June 15 with a "decent range," according to a statement made by CEO Jim Rowan at the beginning of the year.

Volvo was among the first car manufacturer to announce plans for an electric-only lineup by the end of the decade. To get there, it intends to launch additional EVs by rolling out at least one model until 2025. A report from Reuters from early February claimed a minimum of six vehicles without a combustion engine will be introduced by 2026. Not all of them will be SUVs as the company has said it won't completely give up on sedans and wagons.