The Lincoln Nautilus is all-new for 2024, expanding its mid-size crossover cred both literally and figuratively. Overall it's a bit larger, and the cockpit is awash with tech as part of its significant digital makeover. As expected, with change comes a higher price and the 2024 Nautilus configurator is already open for business. You'll pay $51,810 for the entry-level model, including a mandatory $1,395 destination charge.

At that price you'll get a Nautilus Premiere, which is still terrifically snazzy with 19-inch wheels, a 10-speaker stereo, heated/ventilated front seats, and Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 Vision 2.2 driver-assist suite. The Premiere model also comes standard with dual dash-spanning digital displays offered across the lineup, measuring 48 inches from side to side. The standalone center screen is still 11.1 inches as well.

Gallery: 2024 Lincoln Nautilus

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior
41 Photos
2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Jet Package exterior

Reserve is the second of three trim levels offered at launch. Starting at $56,145, it adds leather-trimmed seats, 21-inch wheels, and a fancier grille with chrome jewel accents. It's also the gateway to accessing higher-end options of the Reserve equipment packages, including things like 24-way power seats, the Revel 28-speaker sound system, Lincoln Rejuvenate, and more.

As you'd expect, Black Label is the flagship Nautilus and it starts at $75,860. Here you'll find just about everything included as standard equipment, along with items like LED multi-projector headlights and special Black Label trim. 22-inch wheels sit at the corners, but there are some optional extras to jazz up the Black Label even more. Chroma Caviar Dark Gray Metallic paint is a $2,000 addition, and the Jet Appearance Package with lots of black and body-color trim is $3,000. Choosing the hybrid powertrain is another $1,500, and by the time you plug in smaller accessories, you reach the most-expensive price of $83,580.

Here's a pricing breakdown for trim levels on the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

Model Starting Price MSRP (w/$1,395 Destination Fee)
2024 Lincoln Nautilus Premiere $50,415 $51,810
2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve $54,750 $56,145
2024 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label $74,465 $75,860

Regardless of the trim, all come standard with an updated version of the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. It generates 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Optional for each trim is a turbocharged 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain good for a combined output of 310 hp.

Our Take On Other Lincolns:

2022 lincoln navigator review 2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Review: Large, Lovely, And Luxurious
2023 lincoln corsair first drive 2023 Lincoln Corsair First Drive Review: All Good Things Come With A Price

Despite its debut in mid-April, Lincoln says the new Nautilus won't reach dealerships until early 2024.

Source: Lincoln

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com