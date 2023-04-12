Listen to this article

BMW's M cars are coveted for their performance capabilities. They offer a mix of power, handling, and practicality and are available in various body styles. A new AutoTopNL video has a F82-generation BMW M4 CS that exemplifies why it's so popular by taking it to its top speed on the German Autobahn.

The BMW features the brand's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. However, the automaker upped its output over the standard M4, giving it extra power. BMW designed the CS to slip between the standard model and the Competition series, giving customers the best of both models.

The engine produces 460 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque that's sent to the rear wheels. That's enough to send the coupe to 62 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds. It has an official top speed of 174 miles per hour, and that M4 CS in the video breached that number.

The M4 CS hit an impressive 285 kilometers per hour (177 mph). That's a tad above the official number, but the car could be displaying the speed in error, as not all speedometers are 100 percent accurate. The unrestricted sections of the highway allow cars to reach their top speed without breaking the law. However, sections with strict speed limits deter this kind of spirited driving in Germany, so it's not a free-for-all.

Slower traffic stays in the right lane, keeping the left open for passing cars and top-speed enthusiasts. Hitting nearly 200 mph on a public road seems like something we would have in America, but strangely, we don't.

The BMW M4 is now in its second generation, which the automaker launched for the 2021 model year. Both the M3 and M4 received a controversial redesign with a large kidney grille. The cars continued using the brand's twin-turbo straight-six engine, now making 503 hp. The 4 Series is readying a complete makeover of the lineup at the moment, which means the M4 will receive refreshed styling soon.